A care home has fulfilled a resident’s wish to play football again and score a goal at the age of 94.

Ron Tilley, a football enthusiast and former player for Barkston FC, often expressed his desire to watch a live football match and score a goal again.

Now, with the support of Maple Leaf Lodge in Grantham, his wish has become a reality, proving that it's never too late to pursue one's dreams.

Resident Ron got to meet the players.

The initiative, spearheaded by activity coordinator Courtney, involved the introduction of a wishing stone.

Residents and their families can share personal wishes, and the care home will strive to fulfil them.

Ron's wish to relive his football days was met with enthusiasm by the staff, who coordinated with Grantham FC to orchestrate the unforgettable experience.

Ron was able to score a goal while at the stadium.

He was welcomed by the gracious team at Grantham FC, who went above and beyond to accommodate his needs.

With their support, Ron not only watched a live match but also had the opportunity to score a goal, reminiscent of his glory days on the pitch.

Ron used to play for Barkston FC.

The football club's generosity left a lasting impression on Maple Leaf Lodge's residents and staff, who expressed gratitude for the gesture.

Kerry, the General Manager at Maple Leaf Lodge, stressed the importance of residents feeling valued.

“We believe that every moment is worth cherishing. We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Maple Leaf Lodge.

Ron outside the stadium.

“It is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team here in making our residents’ dreams come true.

“It was wonderful to see how happy Ron was.”