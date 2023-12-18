A Grantham care home has been collecting for a dog charity.

Staff and relatives from Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home have been collecting dog gifts such as toys, blankets, treats and food to give to the Lincolnshire Greyhound Trust.

Maple Leaf workers Courtney Doncaster and Wanda visited the trust to donate the Christmas sacks where they met the “beautiful dogs”.

Courtney Doncaster with a greyhound at the centre.

Courtney said: “It was amazing to see the amount of donations that we received to our home.

“We put out a request on social media and posters around our home for donations and were delighted by the response from the local community, staff and relatives.

“It was such a fantastic feeling to be able to give back to our communities.

The Lincolnshire Greyhound Trust helps to try and rehome the breed.

“Huge thanks from all of us at Maple Leaf Lodge to everyone who supported this wonderful project and helped us spread some joy this Christmas.”

The Lincolnshire Greyhound Trust is a greyhound rehoming charity.