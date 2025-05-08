A care home resident has raised more than £75 for charity after organising a raffle in April.

Judith Derby, of Harrowby Lodge in Grantham fundraised for Care Rights UK, which advocates for older people in care, offers vital support to both care recipients and their families.

Judith, supported by volunteer Karen Wragg, worked tirelessly to collect prizes and sell tickets.

Judith Derby (left) celebrates with Pete Storey, trustee of Care Rights UK, and volunteer Karen Wragg after raising over £75 for the charity through a raffle at Harrowby Lodge. Photo: Supplied

The raffle was drawn on April 17, with Judith expressing her surprise and delight at the generosity shown.

She said: “I can't believe how generous people have been.”

Pete Storey, trustee for Care Rights UK, praised Judith’s efforts.

He said: “Care Rights UK is such an important charity, promoting the rights of older people in care and helping their loved ones with advice.”

“It is wonderful that Judith and our friends at Harrowby Lodge have chosen to support us.”