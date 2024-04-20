Care home residents were treated to a singing lesson from a vocal coach to the stars.

Vocal coach Dan Cooper spent a fun-packed hour with residents from Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home and Newton House, both in Grantham, and taught them two songs to sing.

These two feel-good songs were I Can See Clearly Now by Jimmy Cliff and Here Comes the Sun by The Beatles.

Vocal coach Dan Cooper.

“I have the best job in the world,” said Dan.

He added: “I am never happier than when I am teaching people to sing and seeing how happy it makes them.

“It was an absolute privilege to spend the afternoon with the Barchester residents and teach them these fantastic songs.”

In partnership with Biiah, Dan delivers regular singing events through its virtual platform which encourages people to sing for their wellbeing.

A professional choir leader and vocal coach with over 10 years experience, Dan runs the Love Soul Choir and is co-director of children’s group Sound Pop Academy, which has performed alongside Take That.

Dan has also worked on shows as a vocal coach including BBC’s Little Mix The Search.

Kerry Angeloni, general manager at Maple Leaf Lodge, said: “Our residents absolutely loved their springtime singing session with Dan, it was so uplifting.

“We all love a good singalong and it was great to get Dan’s hints and tips on how we can improve our technique.

“We loved his energy and positivity as I know Sonia and her residents at Newton House did too!”