Care home residents and staff have enjoyed a trip to sunny Hawaii.

The residents from Newton House Care Home in Grantham were invited to Grantham College to ‘take a trip’ to Hawaii.

Head of activities at Newton House, Karen Olivant said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to the travel and tourism lecturer Renee, for organising such a fun experience for our residents to enjoy.

Residents on their flight to Hawaii

“Also, a huge thank you to her incredible leisure and tourism students for their hospitality and hard work.”

Students led the passengers through a safety talk, followed by tasty refreshments, served by Grantham Air flight attendants.

A happy resident on a journey to Hawaii

Residents from Newton House Care home with students from Grantham College.

Half way through the flight, the duty-free trolley also made its way down the aisle as residents and students listened to summer-themed music.