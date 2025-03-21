Newton House Care Home residents ‘travel to Hawaii’ at Grantham College
Care home residents and staff have enjoyed a trip to sunny Hawaii.
The residents from Newton House Care Home in Grantham were invited to Grantham College to ‘take a trip’ to Hawaii.
Head of activities at Newton House, Karen Olivant said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to the travel and tourism lecturer Renee, for organising such a fun experience for our residents to enjoy.
“Also, a huge thank you to her incredible leisure and tourism students for their hospitality and hard work.”
Students led the passengers through a safety talk, followed by tasty refreshments, served by Grantham Air flight attendants.
Half way through the flight, the duty-free trolley also made its way down the aisle as residents and students listened to summer-themed music.