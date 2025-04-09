Eleven care home staff members spent the night outdoors recently, participating in a charity sleep out to raise awareness for veteran homelessness.

The Great Tommy Sleep Out aims to raise funds for emergency accommodation, healthcare, and employment support for veterans who find themselves homeless after serving in the armed forces.

Organised by Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI), the event challenged participants across the UK to sleep outdoors to show solidarity with homeless veterans.

Staff from Maple Leaf Lodge took part in The Great Tommy Sleep Out challenge.

The team from Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home in Grantham raised an impressive £500 for the cause by gathering sponsors in the lead-up to the event on March 28.

“Doing this sleepout really made me think about how hard it is for the veterans out there, and the money we raised will make such a difference,” said one participant.

Home resident Jim praised the team's efforts: "The team did amazing and we are very proud of them."

The event highlighted the issue of homelessness among ex-servicemen and women.

The team raised £500 to support vulnerable veterans in the UK.

Have you participated in a recent charity challenge? Let us know by emailing news@lincsonline.co.uk