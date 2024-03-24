Care home staff are braving a mountain climb to raise money for residents.

Gregory House Care Home staff in Grantham – including handyman Andrew Smith, administrator Lisa Lawlor, activities co-ordinator Ashleigh Pinder, senior carer Emilia Reilly and carer Szilvia Szucs – are trekking up Mount Snowdon on Friday, April 26.

The staff will be raising money for the Resident Amenities Fund, giving residents a chance to choose what they spend the money on.

Handyman Andrew Smith, administrator Lisa Lawlor, activities co-ordinator Ashleigh Pinder, senior carer Emilia Reilly and carer Szilvia Szucs

“It gives our residents the chance to experience more and do more,” said activities co-ordinator Ashleigh.

She added: “We are looking forward to it. All of us like a challenge and we are looking forward to raising some much needed funds for our residents.

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox every morning - sign up to The Briefing here

“We are sticking with the tagline that it gives them the chance to choose their own adventures.

“So, although we are going on the adventure, we are going to be able to use the money to create these adventures for them.”

The group will set off early on Friday morning to take on the 14km climb, which will take around six and a half hours.

The team have been given an extensive kit list which also, includes blister plasters which will come in very handy.

Ashleigh added: “I never thought I’d be climbing Britain’s highest summit.

“I’ve never done anything like this before! We all want to do whatever we can to help residents achieve what they would like do, and so were inspired to take on this fundraiser by one of our residents, Peter Branch, who climbed Mount Snowdon when he was younger.

“It’s a real challenge for us, as none of us are avid hikers or climbers!”

Administrator Lisa said the group are “very excited” about the challenge.

She added: “There is a bit of buzz with the residents as well as they keep asking about it.

“It feels amazing to have something that is a bit of a challenge for ourselves.”

To help the team raise money for the residents, go to https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/gregoryhousemountsnowdon.

Send your news to: news@lincsonline.co.uk