Care home staff have got into the festive spirit for National Elf Day.

Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home staff in Grantham swapped their normal uniforms for Elf costumes last Wednesday (December 6) to raise money to help people with dementia.

Launched by the Alzheimer’s Society, Elf Day was created to sprinkle some festive cheer on fundraising towards finding a cure for dementia.

Team members swapped out their uniforms for elf costumes.

Resident Edith said: “I have never seen so many elves in one day, the staff made me laugh in their costumes.”

On the day, residents and staff at Maple Leaf Lodge enjoyed some elf-themed games including elf bingo, elf singing and an elf quiz as the team at the home donned their elfish apparel.

The Maple Leaf team getting in the festive spirit

Courtney, activity coordinator of the home and head elf, said: “Elf Day at Maple Leaf is always a lot of fun and we are home to some of the most unusual elves I have ever seen!

“We know first-hand that many people, including a good number of our residents, are living with some form of Alzheimer’s.

“That’s why raising money to support dementia charities is dear to our hearts and we’re always so keen to get involved.

“We’re proud that the money we’ve raised will go towards such a good cause.

“For anyone that has any questions about caring for those with Alzheimer’s, do please give us a call and we’ll do all we can to help.”