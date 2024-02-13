A care home has thanked volunteers from a college.

Volunteers from Grantham College have recently provided support to Newton House Care Home.

The care home has thanked two “outstanding” individuals, Ellie and Lani, who spent a week volunteering as part of their work experience placement.

Newton House Care Home workers with Ellie (middle left) and Lani (middle right).

General manager Sonia Fairhurst said: “Newton House believes in nurturing future leaders, and Ellie and Lani embody that vision.

“Their commitment to wellbeing, integrity, and kindness makes them a perfect fit for any care environment.

“We have no doubt that they will continue to shine brightly in their chosen paths.”

Staff and residents at Newton House wish the pair well going forward.