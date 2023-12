A care home is holding a Christmas fair this weekend.

Richard House Care Home, in Gorse Road, will be holding the fair on Saturday (December 9) from 2pm until 4pm.

Anita Asken, activities coordinator at the care home, said: “All are welcome.

“Come and join us for the fun and festivities and meet Santa in his grotto.

“You never know who else you might see while you are here.”