A Grantham care home is hosting a fashion swap event.

Richard House Care Home, in Gorse Road, is hosting its Fashion Swap Shop event on Friday, March 22, from 6.30pm until 9pm.

Anita Asken, lifestyle manager at the care home, said: “We welcome you to bring your shoes and bags along to the event for you to swap.

“So grab your unloved clothes, bags and shoes and join us at Richard house on Friday March 22 for our fashion swap shop and swap them for some fabulous 'new' ones!”

Anyone who would like to attend can get a ticket at https://www.queenbeeandco.co.uk/product/fashion-swap-shop-event-friday-22nd-march-2024-copy/.

There will also be stands at the event and anyone who would like to hold one can email deborah@queenbeeandco.co.uk.

The event will raise money for the care home.