Care home visitors, staff and residents danced through decades at a Midsummer Evening event for the open week.

Fosse Way View Care Home, run by HC-One, located in Bingham welcomed visitors and guests from the community to enjoy their Midsummer Evening event for this year’s Care Home Open Week celebrations.

The care home hosted a variety of fun-filled activities, entertainment, and refreshments throughout the day, including hosting a Midsummer Evening event garden area.

Entertainment throughout the day included a performance by Christine Briggs also known as The Harp Lady who took centre stage to put on a grand show.

Fiona Benning, wellbeing coordinator at Fosse Way View Care Home, said: “I am really pleased that Fosse Way View’s Care Home Open Week event has been a great success. It’s been fantastic to see so many people enjoy our Midsummer Evening event, enjoying the music, refreshments and spending time with each other.”

The Care Home Open Week is a national event hosted by Championing Social Care, designed to connect care homes with their communities.

The week provided care homes with the opportunity to showcase their range of services, provide tours of their facilities, and highlight the activities that are offered to residents.

Elizabeth Wood, senior home manager at HC-One’s Fosse Way View Care Home, said: “We were delighted to be able to open the doors of Fosse Way View Care Home again to welcome in our local community and bring everyone together to celebrate Care Home Open Week 2024. Everyone had an amazing time.

“We are proud to support Bingham, and our Open Week celebrations provided a great opportunity to reconnect with our local community and to support community engagement which is so important to our residents, colleagues, and the local area.

“The week was also a chance for us to showcase what life at our care home is like, share career and volunteering opportunities, and remind our local community that our kind care teams, and extensive facilities are here for them if they ever need support.”