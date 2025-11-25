A care manager has celebrated a top national award for her dedication to adult disability day care services.

Emma Pickard, manager at The Cree Centre – Grantham and District Mencap, has been named the Most Outstanding Day Care Manager in the Adults with Physical Learning Disabilities sector in the UK for 2025.

The accolade was presented at the UK Enablement Awards ceremony in London on October 17, which celebrates exceptional performance and innovation in the disability care sector.

Emma Pickard was named most outstanding day care manager in the UK. Photo: Supplied

The awards recognise individuals who set new standards, create innovative care models and inspire their teams.

Emma said: "I feel humbled that someone took the time to nominate me for this award, and to have won it is an honour. Working in the social care sector for the last three decades has enabled me to engage with many amazing individuals.

“The Cree Centre is a fantastic facility serving our members and their families, and the support of a great staff team who share the same vision is testament to what we have achieved so far.

“This award belongs to us all."

The Cree Centre provides day care for adults with physical learning disabilities, supporting independence and personal development.

It recently celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Emma’s leadership has been credited with inspiring staff and driving initiatives that enhance care and engagement.

The Enablement Awards cover categories across the UK disability sector, recognising only those who meet the highest standards.