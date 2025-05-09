A man who abused his position of trust to commit sexual offences against a vulnerable woman has been jailed for five years and eight months.

Brett Peterson, of Buckminster Lane in Skillington, near Grantham, had pleaded guilty to nine charges of engaging in sexual activity with a patient ahead of sentencing at Lincoln Crown Court today (Friday, May 9).

Brett Peterson

The 55-year-old was working for the Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust when he came into contact with the woman.

His job was to support her, provide her with financial advice and help guide her through a difficult period in her life.

But Peterson instead groomed her and manipulated the woman into performing sexual acts in the Bourne area over an 18-month period starting in 2019 and ending in 2020.

He leveraged his knowledge of the woman’s background and mental state to strike up a relationship.

The former NHS worker was eventually exposed and subsequently arrested where he admitted to carrying out the offences.

Jon Dee, prosecuting, told the court that as part of his job as a support worker Peterson was forbidden from having relationships with service users or ex-service users.

A criminal liability made that position between staff and service users clear, the court heard.

"Those people are vulnerable," Mr Dee explained.

Mr Dee said the victim in this case, who can not be named to protect her anonymity, suffered from multiple mental problems and had regular hospital appointments.

"Essentially he (Peterson) was her link to the outside world to a large degree," Mr Dee added.

The court heard Peterson resigned from his job after his wife discovered the relationship. He was arrested in 2023 but gave a no comment interview to the police.

Sarah Lindop, mitigating for Peterson, said he accepted his behaviour was ill advised.

"He should have resisted," Miss Lindop said.

Miss Lindop added that Peterson's guilty pleas had spared his victim the trauma of a trial.

Passing sentence Judge Simon Hirst told Peterson: "You knew not only that relationships with service users were forbidden but a criminal offence."

Judge Hirst said it was clear Peterson's victim was an "extremely vulnerable young victim."

"The damage you have caused is indescribable," Judge Hirst added. "The impact on her is truly profound."

An indefinite restraining order was also made which prevents Peterson having any contact with the victim and he must also register as a sex offender for life.

The result brings to a close a lengthy investigation carried out by Detective Constable Victoria Oakes who said Peterson should be ashamed.

She said: “Peterson abandoned his conscience over an 18-month period where he took advantage of a vulnerable woman who looked to him for help.

“He used his position and knowledge to groom her and should be ashamed of his actions.

“Peterson in no way represents the empathy, compassion and care exhibited by people in our health service and we do not recognise him as part of that community.

“I’d like to pay tribute to the victim in this case who has our respect for her courage. And while we know the road to recovery will be long, I hope this delivers some sense of justice.”

She said victims of rape, sexual assault or any other sexual offence, should contact police as soon as possible.