That whooshing noise you may have heard recently was January rushing past. Time flies, who knew it came with a sound track?, write David Martin and Ian Simmons of Grantham Rivercare.

Down on the riverbank we don’t make New Year resolutions. We just stick to the task of keeping the river as clean, free from litter and as healthy as we can. It is nice, however, on those occasions when it feels as though our lone voice in the wilderness appears to have been heard by the powers at Westminster. This is obviously delusional as we know of numerous experts and pressure groups have been banging on about this issue for some time.

We are, of course, talking about the proposed ban on single use disposable vapes that hit the headlines recently. The fear we have is, as with all changes to the law - and laws that affect public behaviour particularly - it will take months to legislate and may end up being no more than an optimistic press release from a Government under pressure.

Grantham RiverCare co-leaders David Martin (left) and Ian Simmons

We have already started counting carelessly disposed vapes around town and along the riverbank which show no sign of abating. Already this year, we have collected a quarter of last year’s numbers. Keep Britain Tidy estimate that 260 million are thrown away every year, representing a scandalous waste of plastic, electronic components and batteries. One aspect that isn’t mentioned in the recent puff pieces (pun intended!) is how users should actually, er, dispose of them. SKDC have already reported one bin lorry fire.

An insurer reported 125 bin lorry fires in 2022, a 62% increase from 2020. To their credit, our local Council has ‘green lighted’ a roadside battery collection service for domestic batteries and vapes. Stay tuned!

Additionally and perhaps more disturbingly, we are finding illegal vapes which come with a capacity of 10,000 puffs. The UK limit is 600.

Where these are coming from and who is supplying them is a mystery, but we would hope local Trading Standards officers are on the case.

Health professionals regard vapes as a way of giving up smoking and it is thought that vapes, as ‘alternative’ tobacco products, help upto 70,000 smokers quit annually.

Our concern is that (typically) younger users are attracted to the bright colours and fancy flavours and who have never smoked before, developing an addiction to nicotine in these products. Recent figures show the number of children using vapes in the last three years has tripled. This is worrying as is the lack of long term health studies on the risks of vaping.