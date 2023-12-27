A cash machine has been vandalised in Grantham.

Lincolnshire Police received reports that the HSBC cash machine, in Westgate, had been damaged on Thursday, December 21.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We received a call at 10.17am on December 21 reporting that the cash machine of the HSBC bank in Westgate, Grantham, had been damaged.

“It is believed that the damage was caused at some point between 4.30pm on December 20 and 9.30am the following day.

“We are investigating this incident as criminal damage.”

HSBC has been contacted for a comment.