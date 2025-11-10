The organisers of a major fireworks event have promised to have a review after issues with parking and long queues of traffic.

Belvoir Castle’s annual Bonfire Night event on Friday (November 7) attracted hundreds of visitors but left many frustrated.

The popular celebration, held at a new location within the castle’s parkland, Ladies Field, offered a bonfire, fireworks and live music by local singer Nick Pacey, with entry from 5pm and fireworks originally scheduled for 8pm.

Fireworks light up the sky at Belvoir Castle. Photo: Belvoir Castle

Traffic quickly became gridlocked, with some families abandoning attempts to reach the site after waiting over two hours.

Belvoir Castle acknowledged the complaints in a Facebook post on Saturday (November 8), stating: “The event was extremely popular, and we’re pleased that many people enjoyed the celebrations.

“However, we recognise that the weather conditions created some difficulties with on-site parking and delays to entering the site.

Sweet stalls proved popular with families at Belvoir Castle. Photo: Belvoir Castle

“We take all concerns and feedback from our visitors very seriously. We will be reviewing the event and taking on board all feedback to help us improve our events for everyone in the future.”

One attendee, KL Holmes, posted on social media: “Travelled for over an hour thinking I would be making brilliant memories.

“Instead we hit ridiculous traffic, queued for ages until we eventually gave up over fears of getting stuck. Two very sad little girls and a very grumpy mum. Cheers guys!”

Visitors browse a food stall at the castle event. Photo: Belvoir Castle

A “parking incident” on the night slowed entry, prompting Belvoir Castle to delay the fireworks to 8.30pm to allow guests to enjoy the display.

Visitors described the car park as muddy and poorly lit — and there were also long queues for food and drink.

The fireworks display finally delights the crowds. Photo: Belvoir Castle

While the fireworks display was eventually enjoyed by those who reached the site, there was still some criticism of the value for money of the event. Early-bird tickets cost £15 for adults, £10 for children aged three to 16, and £45 for families.

Some visitors challenged the castle’s suggestion that the weather caused the issues, citing poor organisation and unsafe conditions.

Nick Pacey performs live at Belvoir Castle’s Bonfire Night. Photo: Belvoir Castle

Tony Rowe said: “Appalling organisation by event organisers, poor stewardship… significant lack of lighting and lack of facilities. The firework display was also disappointing considering the premium cost of tickets. Queues were so long you had to decide between food or drink.”

He added, however, that not all the blame lay with organisers, noting: “Manic behaviour of the general public parking on grass verges and Mad Max behaviour of attempting to exit the car park.”

While the event drew criticism, the fireworks themselves and the performances received some positive remarks, with a few attendees praising the display once it finally began.

Jade Waring said she “didn’t have the same negative experience as everyone else,” noting that arriving early gave her manageable queues, adequate facilities, and a 14-minute fireworks display.

She added minor issues, like being cold, but praised staff for handling parking and the back-gate exit.

The castle has invited feedback via email as it evaluates how to manage future events more safely and efficiently.