In celebration of Lady Alice Manners’ 30th birthday, Belvoir Castle will greet its guests with whimsical decorations inspired by a much-loved play.

On Show until Monday (May 5), the installation inspired by William Shakespeare’s ‘ A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ — castle ticket holders are invited to wander the transformed halls.

It will feature ancient archways, extravagant floral designs and touches of theatrical flair at every turn.

Belvoir Castle inspired by William Shakespear's play

Eleanor Melville, marketing manager at Belvoir Castle, said: “We’re always looking for ways to bring something different to Belvoir and dazzle everyone who steps inside, and by keeping the magical decorations used at Lady Alice’s 30th birthday on display, we hope to bring another stunning visual element to the Castle experience.

“With the extra light in the afternoons and the warmer weather bringing the gardens to life too, there’s plenty to fill your day as we enjoy another long weekend.”

From tomorrow (Saturday, May 3) to Bank Holiday Monday, May 5, visitors will also be treated to original readings by Belvoir’s poet in residence, Tim Grayson, who will share poetry and verses inspired by the theme, the castle’s history and the light summer atmosphere.

Apart from the themed decorations, the castle, which is home to the present Duke and Duchess of Rutland and their family, including Lady Alice Manners, is open to the public with plenty of rooms sharing the building’s history and memories filled with art, furniture and artefacts.

After exploring the different rooms, such as the guard room, the Elizabeth saloon, the ballroom and the state dining room, people are invited to explore the picturesque gardens, including the rose garden, Japanese woodland and the Duchess garden.

There is also a chance to have an afternoon tea experience in the Castle aviary tea room, and the number of independent businesses at the Belvoir Retail Village.

Tickets for the castle, gardens and playground start from £23.40 for adults and £9 for children and people can book in advance on the Belvoir Castle website.