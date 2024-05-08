A pet owner has spoken of her devastation after her cat was shot in the chest with a BB gun and killed.

Melanie Claire’s two-year-old tabby cat Martha was found in Barrowby Gate on Monday (May 6) morning.

Melanie, who lives in Grantham, was called by a vet just after 10am on Monday to say Martha had been shot in the chest, leaving her in a “terrible condition”.

Martha was shot in the chest by a BB gun.

She said: “I asked if I had time to get there but they said she was suffering from catastrophic internal injuries and needed to be put to sleep straight away.

“I am appalled that people would do this to a living creature, never mind a pet.

“Pets are part of the family and they leave a hole when they pass but it hurts more knowing it was such a brutal ending.”

Martha the cat.

The incident is believed to have happened on Saturday (May 4) night, which was the last time Melanie saw Martha.

She was taken to an out-of-hours vet in Lincoln by Grant and Tez Fahy-Neil.

“The only light at the end of the tunnel was the beautiful act of kindness by Grant and Tez who cancelled their day out to take a stranger’s beloved pet cat all the way to Lincoln to receive help,” said Melaine.

She added: “Thank you to so many people who sent well-wishes and condolences.”

The incident was reported to Lincolnshire Police. The force said the incident has now been closed following discussions with the pet’s owner.

Melanie first got Martha when she was five weeks old. She described her as a “total diva”, but also “affectionate”.