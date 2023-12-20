A cat owner said reuniting with his beloved pet after six months is the “best Christmas gift” he could have.

At the end of June this year, 11-year-old tabby cat Rosey went missing from Gonerby Road, Grantham - and owner TJ Young has been looking for her ever since.

After continually posting on social media for Rosey’s whereabouts and having no luck, TJ reached a point where he believed Rosey had died.

TJ and Rosey after they were reunited.

However, on Sunday (December 17), TJ received the call he had been waiting for – telling him that Rosey had been found 1.2 miles away from his previous home in Gonerby Road.

TJ, who now lives in Allington, was in “shock” when he was first reunited with Rosey.

He said: “It was amazing when I received the call - as I had come to terms with the idea that she died.

Get the latest news to your inbox by signing up for The Briefing

“It’s amazing to be reunited with Rosey as I got her for my birthday when I was seven years old.

Rosey is now catching up on sleep.

“It is also great that she’s back before Christmas. This was the best Christmas gift I’ve received this year.”

Rosey appeared to have lost some weight when TJ got her back, but she is now settled back at home and is catching up with sleep.

She is due to go to the vet next week for a check up.

For people whose pets do go missing, TJ said to not “give up hope - as anything can happen”.

Share your stories with us. Email news@lincsonline.co.uk