A power cut that forced a doctor’s surgery to shut down was a result of an equipment fault – which also led to a fire.

Yesterday (Tuesday) St Peter’s Surgery, in Grantham, had to close for the afternoon – and it has now emerged that the power cut was caused by an underground fire which resulted in phone lines going down and the building having no computer access.

National Grid investigated and confirmed it was a fault on a piece of equipment called the link box which had resulted in the fire.

National Grid have investigated the fault outside St Peter's Surgery, in Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography

A spokesperson for National Grid said: “We have restored power to all customers but we need to replace the link box itself.

“Unfortunately, the weather has made this a slower process than it usually would be.

“The link box is outside a doctor’s surgery so we have been liaising with them to establish the most convenient time for us to complete our repairs.

“Our aim is to complete the major works today (Wednesday) and to finish the whole repair as quickly as possible.

“We’d like to reassure customers that their supplies won’t be further affected by these works and we apologise to everyone for the inconvenience.”

St Peter’s Surgery has confirmed they are now running as normal.