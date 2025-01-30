A police appeal has been launched after a car was stolen.

A blue Ford Focus Zetec with the number plate AJ19 NMF was stolen from a property on Welbourne’s Lane, Long Bennington, last night (Wednesday, January 29), between 11.40pm and midnight.

Lincolnshire Police is keen to identify a man who was seen walking down Welbourne’s Lane, from the direction of Main Road, at around 10.53pm.

A pick-up truck was also spotted at around 11.43pm, believed to have come from Main Road and parked along Welbourne’s Lane.

Officers are keen for anyone with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage from 10.30pm until midnight on January 29 to get in touch.

They are particularly interested in footage along Main Street, Witham Road, Wheatsheaf Lane, Welbourne’s Lane and Back Lane.

Anyone with information should contact DC Dave Asher on 101, extension 3295027 or email david.asher@lincs.police.uk and quote incident number 53 of January 30 or crime number 25000058872.