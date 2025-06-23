A critically acclaimed Joni Mitchell tribute band is set to perform in the area.

Hejira have earned national recognition for their interpretations of Mitchell’s work, especially from the 1980 live album Shadows and Light.

The band’s upcoming performance at Grantham’s Guildhall Theatre on Friday, June 27, forms part of an extensive UK tour, following sell-outs at London’s Jazz Café and the EFG London Jazz Festival.

Nationally recognised band Hejira set to perform tribute to Joni Mitchell this June. Photo: supplied

With Joni Mitchell recently turning 80 and returning to live performance, the Guildhall event offers a timely tribute to a music icon.

Hejira were formed for a one-off show but soon became a full-time project led by guitarist Pete Oxley.

The seven-piece band includes top UK jazz musicians – saxophonist Ollie Weston, pianist Chris Eldred and bassist Dave Jones – who share a deep appreciation for Mitchell’s music.

The tribute show features Glastonbury talent and top UK jazz performers. Photo: supplied

The ensemble aims to honour the original arrangements while adding their own dynamic flair.

Hattie Whitehead, winner of Glastonbury’s Emerging Talent competition in 2016, has been praised for her “stunning” voice by BBC Radio and called “one of the greatest singers” by Jazzwise magazine.

Her performance style, which includes Mitchell’s trademark open tunings on guitar, lends authenticity and emotional depth to each piece.

For more information and tickets, visit www.hejira.co.uk.

Hejira recently released Live at The Cockpit, a 12-track album in the new LSL (Look. Scan. Listen.) format, combining liner notes with QR-based streaming.