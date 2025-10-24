A popular apple-themed event is set to return for a second year.

Grantham residents are invited to celebrate the harvest at Apple Day in Wyndham Park on Saturday (October 25).

The event, held at the Heroes Commemorative Orchard, runs from 10am to 3.30pm with entry at £2 per person, payable on the day.

Wyndham Park, Grantham. Photo: Daniel Jaines

Visitors can make their own apple juice, taste a variety of local apples, and enjoy apple-themed bakes available individually.

Children will find plenty to do, including trails, crafts, and puzzles.

The event is organised by the Wyndham Park Forum, with support from Friends of Wyndham Park, RiverCare Grantham, and Dysart Park Events.

Ian Simmons from RiverCare said: “Last year’s inaugural day was well attended and we hope the weather gods smile upon this worthy effort.”

If the weather turns wet, activities will move indoors to the Bowls Club room next to the café.

The cafe will also remain open throughout the day.