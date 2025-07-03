A summer picnic party will bring cultural music and community spirit to a town park this weekend.

The Grantham African Afro-Caribbean Community (GAAC) will host an annual Summer Picnic Party on Saturday (July 5), from 2pm to 8pm at Queen Elizabeth Park, on Belton Lane.

The event invites families and friends to enjoy an afternoon of cultural music aligned with the Glow and Groove theme.

The poster for the GAAC Party on Saturday.

Guests can experience performances and support from Authentic Worth, DJ Darren, and MGL Entertainment, alongside local vendors including Abby Food Market.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own picnic and make the most of the free parking available on site.

The event, approved by South Kesteven District Council’s events team, aims to celebrate and strengthen community ties while showcasing African and Afro-Caribbean culture in Grantham.

For further details, GAAC can be contacted via email at gaac.community@gmail.com or through WhatsApp and Facebook.