Get closer to nature and enjoy pond dipping, bug hunting and more at this free family friendly event.

Boothby Wildland, which is a nature reserve on the outskirts of Grantham, is welcoming residents to celebrate local wildlife at its annual Nature Day on Sunday, June 8.

If you fancy exploring the stunning landscapes, why not join one of the guided walks from 11am and enjoy a picnic in the sun.

A previous Nature Day at Boothby Lodge Farm Credit Pete Murray

There will be a range of free activities for all ages such as bug hunts and river beasties, nature based craft activities, bird ringing demonstrations and more between 10am and 3pm.

The day is free and there is no need to book. Parking is available on site.

For more information keep up to date with Boothby Wildland’s social media pages.