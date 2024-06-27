A town gym is set to mark Pride Month this weekend with a charity workout day, inviting people to come wearing their brightest rainbow colours.

CrossFit Grantham will host a Pride workout on Saturday (June 29) from 9am to 10.30am, celebrating Pride Month and raising funds for The Spencer Trust, a charity supporting LGBTQIA+ individuals across the East Midlands

In addition to the workout, CrossFit Grantham will donate £5 to LGBTQIA+ charities for every participant.

Left to right: Clare Lawrence, head coach Sam Vidler and Austin Webb.

Sam Vidler, who took over as owner and head coach of CrossFit Grantham in January, shared the inspiration behind the event.

"From the moment I started dreaming of having my own gym, I knew that Pride would be something we'd be loud about," she said.

Her Australian experience in Sydney's CrossFit 2010, in the LGBTQIA+ friendly Surrey Hills, inspired her to create a welcoming environment in Grantham.

“There were Pride flags all around the gym, and their Mardi Gras celebration would be the biggest event of the year.

“I felt so empowered being in that environment. I have since trained in gyms that haven’t been anywhere near as welcoming and noticed a lack of diversity in so many.

“It’s so important for gyms like us to be loud about our allyship and support for the LGBTQIA+ community, as so many gyms or fitness establishments can still be scary places for people to step into.”

Crossfit Grantham aims to be friendly, safe and inclusive.

The Pride Workout will feature a team workout designed for all fitness levels and abilities, promising high energy, great vibes, and fantastic tunes.

Sam, a Level 2 CrossFit Trainer, will coach the session, ensuring everyone can participate comfortably.

"Our team workouts are always high energy, high vibes, vibing to the best tunes," she added.

Sam emphasised the importance of tangible support, stating: "Beyond being outspoken about our support, we believe it's important to put our money where our mouth is and provide something tangible to the community."

Sam encourages everyone to attend for a free workout, meet new like-minded people, and most importantly, celebrate Pride Month.

"CrossFit Grantham is the perfect community to make new friends, with lots of members new to the area and many who have been around much longer."

To join the Pride Workout and support a great cause, sign up here.

“Pride is celebrated to promote the constant fight for equality for the LGBTQIA+ community,” said Sam.

“It is a platform to raise awareness of issues affecting the LGBTQIA+ community, to promote diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.

“Pride Month is about acceptance and equality, about celebrating the work of LGBTQIA+ people and educating in LGBTQIA+ history.”