A summer celebration will recognise those helping their communities - and tickets are nearly sold out.

The BHive Community’s Summer Party and BBQ will be held at Belton Park Golf Course, near Grantham, on Saturday, June 21.

Doors open at 7pm, with local favourites GRAB - Grantham’s Big Band - hitting the stage at 7.30pm for two 45-minute sets.

GRAB - Grantham’s Big Band - will hit the stage for a night of live music and dancing.

The 25-piece swing band will bring high-energy tunes, keeping the crowd dancing into the night.

97.2 Hive FM’s Suzie Sparkles and James Dale will entertain with swing and disco music from 9.45pm until midnight.

Rob Dixon, lead fundraising volunteer at BHive Community and Hive FM, said: “It’s about getting people together from the BHive and Hive FM with family and friends to have an amazing night.

“There are so many volunteers, and we/they never get together, so this will be an ideal opportunity.

“We are so excited about seeing [the band] as they have an amazing reputation. There are actually 25 people in the band.”

Guests can enjoy a barbecue menu, including sausage, burger, chicken, jacket potato, salad, and vegan options.

The Belton Park Catering Team will prepare the barbecue, with indoor or outdoor seating, weather permitting.

To add to the night's excitement, a raffle with approximately 10 prizes and an auction with three quality items will be held.

Tickets are £25, confirmed upon payment.

All funds raised will benefit the BHive Community.

For details or tickets, contact Rob Dixon at rob19561@hotmail.co.uk or 07776 822642.