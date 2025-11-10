A historic house is set to sparkle this festive season with a programme of events, markets and workshops for the community to enjoy.

The National Trust-run Grantham House, on Castlegate, is set to unveil sumptuous Christmas trees and decorations, creating a cosy atmosphere complemented by a roaring fire in its café.

Craft enthusiasts can attend Creative Metal Thread Embroidery Workshops on Wednesdays November 12, 19 and 26.

Grantham House offers a winter escape in the heart of town.

Led by experienced tutor Mary Sleigh, the sessions offer a contemporary take on this traditional hand embroidery technique, producing richly textured, luxurious creations.

The first Christmas Market takes place on Saturday and Sunday, November 29 and 30, coinciding with St Wulfram’s Christmas Tree Festival.

Stalls will feature local handcrafted gifts, including decorations, festive wreaths, wooden creations, art prints, jewellery and children’s craft kits.

A second market, the Jingle and Joy Christmas Market, will be held on Sunday, December 21, in support of the National Grief Advice Service.

The event will celebrate community spirit with festive stalls, carols from local choirs, and a visit from Santa and his sleigh.

Proceeds will benefit the charity’s Wellbeing Centre in Grantham.

Visitors can sample a new menu of warming food, homemade cakes and hot drinks, all served in traditional tearoom style, offering the perfect break from Christmas shopping in town.

Steve Taylor, Senior Food and Beverage Manager at Grantham House, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors to enjoy the cosy ambience of the café this festive season.

“It’s the perfect place to have a break from Christmas shopping in town with a walk in nature and a bite to eat.”

Grantham House, which opened in April 2025, is open daily from 10am to 4pm with free entry.