A new festival will celebrate the community and heritage of a town.

The Festival of Community will take place in Grantham’s Market Place on Saturday (October 19) from 10am.

The event will feature exhibitions, street performers and a community stage with local poets, choirs and singers, as well as light show projections and interactive soundscape performances around the newly-refurbished Market Place.

Market Place in Grantham will be the centre of the festival.

Councillor Paul Stokes (Ind), deputy leader of South Kesteven District Council, said: “This is a free event for everyone and we are thrilled to welcome residents and visitors to celebrate with us in Grantham for the Festival of Community.

“It will be a busy day delving into the rich history that the town has as well as an opportunity to showcase the incredible community spirit that exists, demonstrated by the number of residents and community groups who came together to make the lanterns and decorations on display for the parade.

“The revitalised Grantham Market Place is the perfect backdrop to the celebrations, with the accessible open space ready to be used for the benefit of all our residents, businesses and visitors.”

Alongside the day’s activities, there will also be a pop-up exhibition market, where Grantham artists can exhibit their work and chat with artists about their art.

Theatre companies Boondog Balladeers, Earth Bound Misfits, Aritzani and Mishap Theatre will be performing.

Visitors will also get the chance to play The Fabuloso Organ, an interactive electronic instrument created by sculptor and engineer Dave Cranmer.

The Punjabi Roots Academy will perform in the evening alongside a DJ set and Dhol drumming.

The community parade will also walk from Westgate to the Market Cross as a “celebration of the heritage and community of Grantham today”.