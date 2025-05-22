One of the world’s most acclaimed Neil Diamond tribute acts is set to take centre stage in town on Saturday (May 24).

Bob Drury, described as having an “uncanny resemblance to Neil Diamond’s voice” by BBC Radio Kent, will perform at the Grantham Guildhall Theatre from 7.30pm.

Backed by his band, Drury’s show The Neil Diamond Story charts the star’s rise from a New York songwriter to global icon.

Fans can expect a setlist filled with hits spanning five decades, including Sweet Caroline, Cracklin’ Rosie and Forever in Blue Jeans.

The performance also features standout duets such as You Don’t Bring Me Flowers.

Tickets are £25 and available via the Guildhall Arts Centre.