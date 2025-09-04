A flag ceremony highlighted the service of seafarers past and present.

The Merchant Navy’s vital role in the nation’s history and trade was honoured in Grantham with the raising of the Red Ensign.

Officials from the Merchant Navy Association and Royal British Legion joined councillors, former service personnel and staff at South Kesteven District Council’s offices for the annual ceremony on Wednesday.

South Kesteven District Council chairman Coun Ian Selby holds the Merchant Navy Day flag with Captain John Sail, former national chairman of the Merchant Navy Association, following the Red Ensign ceremony in Grantham. Photo: SKDC

The event recognised the men and women who have kept Britain supplied through times of war and crisis, including both world wars and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Today, merchant seafarers remain indispensable, transporting 95% of the UK’s goods.

Captain John Sail, former national chairman of the Merchant Navy Association, read John Masefield’s seafarers’ poem, Sea Fever, ahead of the flag raising. Geoffrey “Soapy” Watson, associate member of the Royal Navy Association, raised the Red Ensign.

Council chairman Ian Selby (Ind) welcomed guests and shared a message from the Duke of Edinburgh, President of the Seafarers’ Charity.

The statement praised those currently working at sea and acknowledged their risks, including in the Red Sea today.

Coun Selby said: "By flying the Red Ensign on this day, you will be recognising the approximately 24,000 men and women working at sea carrying around 95% of our island nation’s trade.

“This is our one opportunity to show how much we value them, past and present, as well as their families.”

The Red Ensign, affectionately known as the Red Duster, is flown across the country to mark Merchant Navy Day.