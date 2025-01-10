A councillor has resigned as chairman of a town council.

Councillor Tim Harrison (Ind) resigned as chairman of Grantham Town Council following a meeting last night (Thursday, January 10).

Coun Harrison said: “I will remain a councillor and will still work with the same gusto, I just no longer wish to be chairman.

“I needed the support of the whole committee and the Labour party had issues with me and the way I do things.

“So in the interest of keeping things on an even keel I chose to step down and hopefully the new chair will be able to get Labour onside.”

Coun Harrison also commented on social media of his decision. He said: “In full town council - I realised I am not compatible with what the full council wants.

Councillor Tim Harrison.

“For my own wellbeing I have taken the decision to resign as chairman. For me, town council should be apolitical.

“I wish the town councillors the best and offer my best wishes to whoever chooses to step up as chairman.

“I am proud of what has been achieved so far for the town in the first eight months and offer my profound thanks to Councillor Marie Reid, Councillor Paul Stokes, Anita and Chloe for their immense time, effort and support.”

Fellow town councillors Councillor Elvis Stooke (Ind) and Councillor Wayne Hanslip (Ind) commented in defence of Coun Harrison’s decision on the social media post.