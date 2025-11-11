A council said it is on track to meet most of its environmental targets — but has acknowledged that flytipping remains an issue.

Members of South Kesteven District Council’s environment overview and scrutiny committee were told that the district council has faced some delays investigating alleged flytipping cases, at a meeting on Monday, November 10.

Coun Philip Knowles. Photo LDRS

The district council said it has met eight of its 12 environmental targets, including coming up with a climate change strategy and are on track to reduce carbon emissions by 30% by 2030.

Three of the measures were ranked below target, including flytipping, and one has not yet been classified.

Coun Tim Harrison (Independent), who represents the Grantham St Wulframs ward, said: “Why is flytipping performance still below target? Now, I know we have an issue with enforcement across the authority for all different aspects.

“Do we need to be looking at getting a better budget to go towards enforcement for this?”

Ayeisha Kirkham, head of service for public service at the district council, explained: “Regarding the enforcement being below target, a lot of that is around an investigation duration and how long that takes.

“You don’t ordinarily get an outcome within a quarter. It can take a lot longer. Some of the investigations involve interviews under the police and criminal evidence act and stuff like that.

“That’s why at the moment, you’re not seeing where we want to see it because these cases do take a long time.”

Ms Kirkham went on to say that the district council is working hard to tackle flytipping but said that it takes time to investigate it properly.

She added: “We always welcome more resources. We always would because we want to take a proactive approach to enforcement but then we’re also aware that we have to consider the budgets.

“We are fully staffed and we are working on prioritising flytipping, but the team also deals with many other issues including anti-social behaviour.

“Sometimes some things do take priority and so sometimes we’re not able to do as much investigation into flytipping as we would like. However, we are focused on it at the moment and cases and investigations continue.

“Where you’ve got the quick actions like public protection warnings, you also don’t see the other actions which are possibly going to prosecution and things like that.”

Coun Philip Knowles (Independent), cabinet member for corporate governance and licensing, said: “This is because a lot of work has been done in the last few months to bring it back to target having fallen behind and most of that is very positive - but it is still perceived to be slightly behind target overall.

“There have been positive outcomes in 17% of cases. The number of fly tips have increased and the team issued two fixed penalties and four community protection warnings.”

The councillor, who represents the Bourne East ward, invited councillors to suggest other environmental issues which they would like the district council to look at.

He added: “The targets and measures are not set in stone. So if there are things this committee feels are omissions or things that are no longer necessary to be in then by all means bring them in through this committee for them to be considered.”