Two men have been arrested on suspicion of theft after champagne was stolen from a lorry.

Officers received reports that two pallets of champagne were stolen from a lorry on the A1 slip road at Foston near Grantham at 2.40am today (Friday, February 16).

Police were then sent to stop a white Mercedes van to the south of Balderton, where the police car and van collided.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of theft. Picture: iStock

Two people were detained at 3.04am after the road was closed off at the Long Bennington turn-off for a short while.

Further enquiries revealed the van had been stolen from Yorkshire.

A 42-year-old man from the Leeds area was arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle and theft of a motor vehicle.

A 45-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle, theft from motor vehicle, failing to stop, dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, and fraudulent use of number plate.

Both have been remanded in custody while investigations continue.