A public meeting will be held next week for residents to voice their opinions on a major 4,000-home redevelopment of a former military barracks.

The Prince William of Gloucester Barracks site, in Grantham, which is set to close in 2028 as part of the Ministry of Defence’s £5.1bn modernisation programme, is scheduled for redevelopment.

The South Kesteven District Council Local Plan has allocated the site for up to 4,000 new homes.

The Prince William of Gloucester Barracks site. Image: Ministry of Defence

The proposal also includes space for employment opportunities and community amenities.

Mary Whittington, Conservative candidate for Grantham East in the Lincolnshire County Council elections due to be held in May, has organised a meeting at 7pm on Friday, February 28, in the Function Room at the Conservative Club on Castlegate.

She said the meeting will give people a chance to express views on concerns, such as the loss of recently planted trees and the need for community facilities.

A drone shot of the Prince William of Gloucester Barracks. Photo: Paul Clark

She noted that some residents had expressed concern over the lack of facilities on the proposed site, which is bordered by the A52 and the River Witham.

“If we can listen to everyone’s views and get a sense of what is wanted by the residents, we can try to work with the developers to save some more trees, get play areas, get provision for a community facility, space for the travelling library, and work towards getting a travelling post office to call,” she said.

“If we can clarify what we want to happen, then we can work towards achieving that.”

The event is open to all, with free parking available and refreshments provided. Whittington encourages residents to attend and have their say.

Those interested can also contact her directly via email or text.

The future of the Prince William of Gloucester Barracks site remains a key focus as the MoD prepares to vacate the premises.

The consultation will inform the masterplan, ensuring new development benefits both current and future residents.

Community drop-in events were held in November to update community members on what was planned.

The 224-hectare site on the A52, near Grantham and surrounding villages, includes buildings and green space.

It includes The Jubilee Woods, which were planted in 2017 by The Woodland Trust.

On the other side of the A52, Somerby Hill is the site for the Spitalgate Heath garden village, which already has planning permission for 3,700 homes.

Established as the Royal Flying Corps Grantham during the First World War and serving as an airbase, the site continued its life as a training facility throughout the Second World War and officially became RAF Spitalgate before transferring to the British Army in 1975 and being named after Prince William of Gloucester in 1977.

The Ministry of Defence hopes to submit an outline planning application this year, with detailed submissions planned for 2027.