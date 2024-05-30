Experts say changes to a busy town junction could make it worse for drivers.

The junction near McDonald’s in Bridge End Road, Grantham, is considered by some residents as a problematic junction.

An incident earlier this month involving a car and a bus prompted residents to raise concerns.

The Bridge End Road junction in Grantham. Photo: Google Maps

Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership said it carried out a review of the junction following a “cluster of incidents” several years ago.

Since this, there has only been one minor collision relating to the junction reported to the partnership - which was not the incident on May 11 - but experts continue to monitor the situation.

Simon Outencoe, of Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership, said: “It was reviewed a number of years ago, following a cluster of incidents at the junction, and they identified at the time that the junction was running at capacity.

“It was felt any further alterations could have a negative impact, so it was agreed that the junction would continue to be monitored.

“Since then there has only been one further minor collision since, so the site remains on monitoring through the yearly cluster analysis that is undertaken.

“Of course once the Grantham southern bypass opens, this is likely to impact on the traffic flows as vehicles adapt to new routings and may relieve the through traffic off the A52 at the location as it will be able to directly access the A1 without passing through Grantham.”

