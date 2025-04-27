Passengers at Gatwick Airport no longer need to remove electronics or liquids from their cabin bags during security checks, writes Grantham travel expert Lynne Page.

This follows the completion of new Computed Tomography (CT) scanner installations, which create 3D images of luggage and eliminate the need to unpack items.

Passengers going through security check. Photo: istock

These scanners are part of a wider rollout across UK airports, originally due by June 2024, but delayed to June 2025 after many airports missed the initial deadline.

The following UK airports now have the upgraded scanners:

Teesside, London City, Birmingham

Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Leeds Bradford, Luton, Newcastle, Southend

Bournemouth, Bristol, Cardiff, East Midlands, Inverness, Liverpool, Newquay

Lynne Page

At these locations, passengers can keep electronics and liquids (up to 100ml) inside their cabin bags—no clear plastic bags required.

At East Midlands airport, used by many of us locally, the security hall has undergone an external expansion recently to make way for the new state-of-the-art scanning equipment, which is due to be installed during the quieter winter months. Some customers have already experienced the new scanners, which have been installed in a separate security channel alongside the entrance to the security hall. I am lucky enough to have been invited for a tour around the airport this week, which I am very much looking forward to.

Some major airports have not yet fully installed the new scanners, including:

Glasgow, Glasgow Prestwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Norwich, Southampton, Stansted

Manchester airport has partially implemented the technology, meaning some passengers may still need to remove items. Officials recommend continuing to follow the old rules until installation is complete. The new scanners were in place and being used when I travelled through Terminal 2 but not as yet in Terminal 3.

Although CT scanners can handle liquids up to two litres, the 100ml restriction remains in place until at least June 2025. This rule, introduced in 2006 after a terror plot, will be lifted once all necessary scanners are installed and regulations updated.

Michael Stark from the Department for Transport confirmed the restriction remains in effect for now, stating: “The liquid deadline is in June, can’t comment on the progress.”

Until June 2025, passengers should:

Check if their airport has CT scanners

Continue packing liquids in 100ml containers

Be ready to remove electronics at airports without the new scanners

Change is coming—but for now, the old rules still apply in many locations.