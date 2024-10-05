A children’s society has raised over £5,000 at a charity ball.

Guests enjoyed the glitz and glam of the Grantham Disabled Children’s Society ball last Saturday (September 28) at The Old Barn in Marston.

The event was attended by 93 people and raised £5,753.40 on the night.

Suze Shelton, Darryl Blair and Corrine Ablitt. Photo: Nicola Auckland Photographer

Trustee Darryl Blair said: “The trustees would like to thank everyone who donated auction and raffle prizes, attended the event, purchased raffle tickets and offered their services.

“We hope to run another event in the future.”

Colin Young, Suze Shelton, Darryl Blair, Corrine Ablitt and singer Melody Flyte.

On arrival, guests received a drink and had the opportunity to have their picture taken by Nicola Auckland Photographer.

Guests also got to enjoy a lavish three course meal, while being entertained by singer Melody Flyte and a disco from Stuart McNaught of the Millennium Roadshow Mobile Disco.

Raffle prizes were on offer on the night.

Entrance into the charity ball.

Compere for the night was BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Sean Dunderdale, who alongside with the GDCS Trustee’s Suze Shelton, Corrine Ablitt and Darryl, welcomed everyone and gave a brief history about the group and how it helps families with the local community.

Auction prizes on the night.

A look into the ball.

Colin Young, from Golding Young and Mawyer in Grantham, was also there on the night to auction off some prizes.