A charity darts event has raised more than £1,600 for a hospital chemotherapy suite.

The charity darts fundraiser at The Three Gables, in Grantham, saw 62 entries take part, with £1,655.20 raised for the Emerald Chemotherapy Suite.

Organiser Kelly Eaton, who is in remission from B Cell Lymphoma, has said the event was so successful that she’s considering holding it annually.

She said it was a “huge success” and that “lots of brilliant memories” had been made.

“It was a fantastic day where we all came together,” she said.

“The money will make a real difference to the people going through treatment and using the unit.”

She thanked all who helped organise and contribute towards the event.

The champions of the night were David Crossland and Christine Mills, with Matt Belcher and Emma Piggott coming runner-up.

Kelly, 46, was inspired to give back to the supporting medical teams and volunteers undergoing her own successful treatment at Boston and Grantham Hospitals.

She discovered she had B Cell Lymphoma in August last year after experiencing persistent health issues for almost a year.

She began treatment, including chemotherapy and immunotherapy in September.

After a full cycle of treatment, Kelly was told she had shown a complete response. She had her last immunotherapy session on December 20, just before Christmas.

Her vision is to enhance the hospital experience by funding a pleasant garden within the chemotherapy suite.

In early stages, she envisions a colourful space where patients find solace during treatment.

For now, the money will initially be spent on attracting wildlife to the area outside the window, some spare headphones for patients who forget theirs and a new coat rack.