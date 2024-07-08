A now-annual vintage weekend, which raises money for a firefighters' charity, is set to be bigger and better this year, say organisers.

The Lincolnshire Fire Aid 999 Vintage Weekend will be held on Belton Lane, in Great Gonerby, on July 20 and 21, with a beer tent running on the Friday night from 8pm until late.

It will feature vintage engines, tractors, cars, motorbikes and lorries, as well as refreshments and entertainment.

Organisers and supporters of the Lincolnshire Fire Aid 999 Vintage Weekend.

A flypast from the Lancaster Bomber will take place on the Sunday with times to be announced.

Additional acts and entertainment are yet to be confirmed.

Organiser Mick Eldred said: “It’s a fantastic event that gives people a reason to get up and out.

The poster for the Lincolnshire Fire Aid 999 Vintage Weekend event.

“Last year was a great success, and we’re hoping this year is going to be even better and more people come along.”

Proceeds will go to Lincolnshire Fire Aid in memory of Dawn Eldred, Mick’s wife, who passed away in St Barnabas Hospice on Christmas Day in 2021. Last year around £2,000 was raised.

Mick runs the charity, and Dawn dedicated much of her time to fundraising.

Lincolnshire Fire Aid 999 Vintage Weekend: Anthony Batting

The event takes place from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

The beer tent will be open from 8pm till late with acts including John Barry and The Johnny Cash Tribute Show on Friday and Steve Clements on Saturday.

Lincolnshire Fire Aid 999 Vintage Weekend: Shane Grice and Simon Pugh

Tickets are £7 for adults, with free entry for under 16s.

Spaces are still available for the event and anyone interested in attending can email lincolnshirefireaid999@hotmail.com.