A charity football match has raised £1,079 to help a girl facing a future without sight to see Paris.

The game at Newark Mary Magdalene/Thomas Magnus School on Saturday, June 22, saw Kirky’s Allstars secure a 4-0 victory over the Musketeers to claim the trophy on the day.

The match is one of two being played to support eight-year-old Freya Birch, a girl from Grantham who has Leber’s Congenital Amaurosis, so she can see the Eiffel Tower before losing her sight and also enjoy a trip to Disneyland.

Matthew Ash, who organises matches for various charities annually alongside Sam Willis, described the day as a “real success”.

“It was played in good spirits; there was competitiveness, but each year the standard improves,” said Matt, who spent much of the day refereeing.

“We now have some really talented footballers down there who put on a show, and we attract quite a crowd.”

Kirky's Allstars took home the win on the day.

“The teams played throughout the day, and despite the heat, they couldn’t be beaten on the day, to be perfectly honest.”

The next match will take place on July 27 at the same venue.

The six-a-side tournaments promise thrilling football while supporting worthy causes.

The Musketeers, with co-organiser Sam Willis, played well but sadly lost out in the end.

There are still spaces for teams to join, with the application deadline being approximately a week before each tournament.

Participants can enter with a fee of £5 per player, with a maximum of eight players per team.

However, Matt and his team currently need additional referees and other volunteers.

Eight-year-old Freya Birch with the trophy from the Great Gonerby match.

Freya at the football match on Saturday.

“We face this struggle every year, and this time was no different,” said Matt.

“We ended up with two referees, so I was essentially refereeing all day on one of the pitches, which can be challenging when you’re also trying to manage other things.”

Freya’s family has raised funds and awareness for research, notably by Odylia Therapeutics.

Grantham Town Football Club coaches took home the win in a previous match organised by Freya Birch's dad Gavin.

However, Matthew and the team wanted Freya to have her own break.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for anyone wishing to make a donation.

Freya’s dad, Gavin, recently organised a charity match at Great Gonerby, with Freya’s Allstars playing against Grantham Town Coaches, resulting in a 6-1 win for the latter team.

The teams taking part in a previous match organised by Freya Birch's dad Gavin.

The event raised £460 for Odylia, which seeks to find a cure to halt the deterioration of Freya’s vision due to her Leber's Congenital Amaurosis RGRIP1, along with nystagmus.

Gavin commented: “It was a very friendly match, with some good football from both teams.”

Following the next match, a music event is planned at Edward’s Bar in Grantham on August 2.

It will feature performances by Hermione Johnson, Lewis Pittam, Kev Hackney, and Robinson Volney.

Matthew, a Christian, has the support of New Hope International Church, which contributed nearly £500 towards the tournaments.

He expressed gratitude for organising the events, saying: “We are blessed to be able to share the love.”

Elsewhere, a charity football shirt donation has sold for £750 in an online auction.

The 50th World Cup Anniversary England Shirt signed by Martin Peters and Geoff Hurst shirt was donated to Rob Dixon by Jon Smyth.

Despite being on holiday, Rob put the auction online with a 4pm deadline.

“Lots of bids came in but the winning bid was put in by Benjamin Lee a businessman from Newark,” said Rob who went on to confirm the bid.

However, 10 minutes later he received a further bid of £500 from business woman Muriel Moreton.

“She returned from Spain and was still on European time.

“I discussed with Jon and Benjamin and we all agreed it was about raising funds for Freya so Benjamin kindly said he would give the shirt up to the higher bid.”

“Not only that he would also donate £200 and Jon Smyth donating £50 I managed to achieve a total donation of £750 which is incredible,” said Rob.

The money raised will go to Odylia Therapeutics.