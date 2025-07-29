A packed charity football tournament was held in support of a woman battling incurable bone marrow cancer.

Peacock FC triumphed over Brant Rangers in the six-a-side event, hosted at Magnus Academy in Newark on Saturday, July 26, drew 15 teams—up from just six registered days earlier.

Grantham-based organiser Matthew Ash praised the “brilliant” turnout, which also saw families enjoy bouncy castles, a BBQ, and coffee donated by Kings of Coffee.

On-pitch action as teams battle it out during the six-a-side football fundraiser. Photo: Supplied

“It was a really good day,” said Matthew.

“The conditions were ideal for football and the atmosphere was amazing.

I was surprised by the surge in support during the final few days. Everyone brought their families, which made it feel even more special.”

Peacock FC celebrate their tournament win alongside Holly Stevens, the fundraiser’s beneficiary. Photo: Supplied

The competition hoped to raise money for Holly Stevens, 24, who has undergone chemotherapy for myelofibrosis after an earlier diagnosis of polycythaemia vera, attended the event and met players and supporters.

The fundraiser aims to help her fulfil her bucket list dreams, including visits to Cornwall, Wales and Scotland.

“I’m happy but shocked that people are willing to help me out so I can achieve the stuff I want to do in life,” she said prior to the match.

Finalists Peacock FC and Brant Rangers come together at the end of a closely contested match. Photo: Supplied

Matthew, however, also confirmed this was the last six-a-side event due to rising venue costs.

Last year’s tournament raised £2,000 for a similar cause, but this year’s costs totalled £380.

Instead, plans are already underway for a larger 11-a-side tournament - pencilled in for July 25, 2026 - with teams from Stoke-on-Trent and Newark already expressing interest.

Supporters, families and teammates gather to cheer on their teams at the Newark tournament. Photo: Supplied

Players gather for a team photo ahead of kick-off at the charity football event. Photo: Supplied

One of the teams taking part in the six-a-side charity tournament in Newark. Photo: Supplied

Spectators watch from the sidelines as teams compete throughout the day. Photo: Supplied

Friends and families enjoy food and drink together during the busy fundraiser. Photo: Supplied

A volunteer serves up sizzling food during the charity BBQ at the event. Photo: Supplied

Competitors pose proudly. Photo: Supplied

The grass pitches will be provided free of charge.

The final fundraising total is still being tallied and will be announced once all payments are processed.