Fundraisers trying to get a girl to see Paris before she goes blind are “pretty confident” they’ve hit their target following a charity football tournament.

The tournament at Magnus CE Academy in Newark on Saturday was the second one organised by Matthew Ash and Sam Willis this year, with the previous one taking place on June 22.

The aim was to support eight-year-old Freya Birch from Grantham, who has Leber’s Congenital Amaurosis, so she can see the Eiffel Tower and Disneyland before losing her sight.

Freya with one of the teams taking part. Photo: Submitted/Matthew Ash

Matthew said around £2,700 had been raised from the tournaments and GoFundMe page, with a further £300 expected from Freya’s dad Gavin.

“I’m pretty confident that we have beaten our target of £3,000 over the two tournaments, which is amazing,” he said.

About 12 teams took part in the tournament on Saturday, with the eventual winners being High Wycombe, who played Green Bank in the final.

Photo: Submitted/Matthew Ash

Alongside the football, there were attractions including a barbecue, raffle, tombola, bouncy castle, face painting, Newark Ice Cream, and a massage table.

Despite the day clashing with some friendly matches, Matthew said the turnout remained high, adding: “It was a fantastic day, a joyous day.

“Our church was there and a lot of players commented on us singing and dancing and just making things a very joyous occasion.

Photo: Submitted/Matthew Ash

“It goes to show the benefits of working together with all our volunteers.”

Freya’s dad Gavin said the family had been 'overwhelmed' by the support.

“Matt and Sam are absolute legends for organising this for us,” he said.

Freya Birch also had her own stall at the event. Photo: Submitted/Matthew Ash

“The family are eternally grateful and we offer a massive thank you to everyone involved.”

Freya was diagnosed at an early age with nystagmus, and now battles Leber's Congenital Amaurosis, a condition causing severe visual impairment and which could lead to a further decline in the future.

Freya’s family has previously raised funds and awareness for research, notably by Odylia Therapeutics, on many occasions - including a recent match against Grantham Town Coaches which raised £460 for Odylia.

Photo: Submitted/Matthew Ash

However, Matthew and the team wanted Freya to have her own break.

Further events are planned, including a music gig at Edward’s Bar in Grantham on Friday (August 2).

Photo: Submitted/Matthew Ash

Photo: Submitted/Matthew Ash

Photo: Submitted/Matthew Ash

Photo: Submitted/Matthew Ash

Photo: Submitted/Matthew Ash

Photo: Submitted/Matthew Ash

Photo: Submitted/Matthew Ash

Photo: Submitted/Matthew Ash

Photo: Submitted/Matthew Ash

Photo: Submitted/Matthew Ash

Photo: Submitted/Matthew Ash

Photo: Submitted/Matthew Ash

Photo: Submitted/Matthew Ash

Photo: Submitted/Matthew Ash

Photo: Submitted/Matthew Ash

Photo: Submitted/Matthew Ash

Photo: Submitted/Matthew Ash

Spectators watching on. Photo: Submitted/Matthew Ash

Photo: Submitted/Matthew Ash

Photo: Submitted/Matthew Ash

Photo: Submitted/Matthew Ash

Matthew Ash and some of the volunteers from the day. Photo: Submitted/Matthew Ash

Photo: Submitted/Matthew Ash

Photo: Submitted/Matthew Ash

Photo: Submitted/Matthew Ash

Photo: Submitted/Matthew Ash

Photo: Submitted/Matthew Ash

Photo: Submitted/Matthew Ash

Photo: Submitted/Matthew Ash

Volunteers at the tournament. Photo: Submitted/Matthew Ash

It will feature performances by Hermione Johnson, Lewis Pittam, Kev Hackney, and Robinson Volney.

Matthew has the support of New Hope International Church, which contributed nearly £500.