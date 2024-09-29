Chemotherapy patients across Lincolnshire are benefiting from innovative scalp cooling machines, funded through a local charity’s appeal.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity’s Challenge 75 campaign, launched in 2023 to mark the NHS’s 75th anniversary, has provided three double Paxman scalp cooling machines.

These are now being used at Lincoln County Hospital, Pilgrim Hospital in Boston, and Grantham and District Hospital.

Sharon Wilkinson receiving her treatment with Deputy Sister, Liz Timms, on Ingham Suite. Photo: ULHT.

The machines help reduce chemotherapy-induced hair loss, significantly boosting patients’ confidence and dignity.

Sharon Wilkinson, a school catering manager and one of the first to use the machines, said the treatment was life-changing during her battle with cancer.

“Keeping your hair is not for vanity, it’s for dignity, and to give you the focus and strength to fight cancer,” Sharon said.

Sharon Wilkinson receiving her treatment. Photo: ULHT.

“It is fantastic that patients like me are now able to have this treatment. Making that decision is one of the few things that we can control during our battle with this disease,” she added.

The treatment works by cooling the scalp, reducing blood flow, and limiting the amount of chemotherapy medication that reaches hair follicles.

However, it is not suitable for all patients, depending on the chemotherapy drug used.

Members of the team from the Emerald Suite at Grantham and District Hospital. Photo: ULHT.

Generous donations from local individuals and businesses enabled the charity to raise £60,000 for new equipment.

Macmillan systemic anti-cancer therapies clinical nurse specialist, Kate Taft, highlighted the impact: “Lots of patients experience unpleasant side effects from their chemotherapy. Hair loss is common, although it does not happen to everyone.

“Although hair loss is almost always temporary, sometimes the hair that grows back is a slightly different colour, or it may be curlier or straighter than it used to be.

Members of the team from the Chemotherapy Suite at Pilgrim Hospital. Photo: ULHT.

“Hair loss can be upsetting, but these machines are offering some patients a way to reduce that risk.”

Charity grants officer, Bev Judge, expressed her gratitude to those who supported the campaign.

“We were blown away by the support we received for our Challenge 75 campaign. Our previous scalp cooling systems were old, and we were unable to provide them at all of our hospitals,” she said.

Members of the team from Ingham Suite at Lincoln County Hospital. Photo: ULHT.

“It is so moving when you hear about the difference these machines are making for our wonderful patients.”