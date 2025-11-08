A charity golf tournament has raised more than £5,500 for seven local causes.

Grantham Kesteven Rotary Club hosted its annual cheque presentation evening at Belton Park Golf Club on October 29, celebrating and presenting funds raised at its 22nd charity golf day.

President Claire Storer presented £2,000 each to Kesteven Riding for the Disabled and Grantham RiverCare, the two main charities she selected for her year.

Back row from left: David Martin (RiverCare), Susan Swinburn and Lorna (BHive), Steve Bull (Inspire), Maria Thompson (Rainbows Hospice), Nichola Webber (Kesteven Riding for the Disabled), Ian Simmons (RiverCare). Front row: Mike Charity (golf competition organiser), Sandra Mullen (On Yer Bike), President Claire Storer, Karen Thompson (Kesteven Riding for the Disabled). Photo: Supplied

The remaining five organisations - Inspire, BHive, Rainbows Hospice, On Yer Bike and the Rotary Club’s own Trade Aid - each received £300.

Representatives from all seven charities provided short updates, highlighting the impact of the donations on their services.

The club thanked all sponsors and the 112 golfers who participated in the competitions, helping raise vital funds for the community.

The 23rd charity golf day is scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026, with organisers hoping for another successful fundraising event.