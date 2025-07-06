A charitable organisation with more than 50 years’ history is holding an awareness evening to attract new volunteers.

Grantham Lions Club, established in 1971, is part of the global Lions Clubs International network.

The awareness evening will take place on Tuesday, July 8, at 7pm at The National Bereavement Centre, 1st Floor Offices, The Maltings, Wharf Road, Grantham, NG31 6BH.

Join the Grantham Lions: make a difference, meet friends, have fun. Photo: Supplied

“We are seeking like-minded individuals who want to give their time and commitment to continue the good work of Grantham Lions,” a spokesperson said.

“Volunteering offers a great sense of achievement and purpose, as well as new friendships, while supporting those less fortunate in our community.”

Best known for its annual Santa sleigh tour, which raises funds for numerous causes, the club supports a wide range of local initiatives.

These include backing Marie Curie’s Daffodil campaign, Macmillan Cancer Support’s bed push event, St John’s Church community fridge and freezer, National Grief Advice Service, St Barnabas Hospice, Isaac Newton School, Citizens Advice South Lincolnshire, local food banks, and many individual requests for assistance.

Funds are raised through various activities and held in a charity account, with all decisions on donations made democratically by members.

Beyond fundraising, the club fosters social connection, teamwork and a shared commitment to improving local welfare.

Residents interested in learning more can follow Grantham Lions on Facebook or email lionsclubgrantham@gmail.com.

Refreshments will be served at the awareness event. The venue has limited disabled access.