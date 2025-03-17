Tickets are available for a special charity music night later this year to raise money for children's and hospice care.

The event, on Saturday, April 12, at Grantham College Refectory, will honour Allan and Naomi Fardell.

It promises an exciting line-up, featuring the fantastic CHILD, famous for their 1978 hit It’s Only Make Believe, alongside brilliant vocalists Katie Hudson and Terry Carey.

The event will feature three great musical acts.

The evening, presented by The Naomi Fund, will be hosted by compere Brian "The Jacket" Duller.

The event aims to raise funds for Saint Barnabas Hospice and Great Ormond Street Hospital for Sick Children.

Doors open at 7pm, and tickets are available for £10.

Guests can enjoy a licensed bar, a food counter, and a raffle.

For ticket information, contact Dean Fardell at 07831 500278 or Brian Duller at 07939 303189.