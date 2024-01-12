A charity running event in memory of a former member was a “great night”.

On Wednesday (January 10), Wyndham Park Runners and Walkers, Belvoir Tri Club and members of Tri4Vi took part in a charity run in memory of Alan Heathershaw.

Alan, who died aged 57 in 2020 of Covid, was a member of both running groups.

Those who took part in the charity run in memory of Alan Heathershaw.

The event raised £160 for Tri4Vi, a voluntary group in Grantham that helps visually impaired people run, swim and cycle.

Paul Davidson, who overlooks Tri4Vi in Grantham and was a close friend of Alan’s, said: “We got a couple of blind people out on the night. It was lovely to have them with us.

Runners and walkers by Alan's bench in Wyndham Park.

Runners and walkers by Alan's bench in Wyndham Park.

“There must have been a good 20 to 25 people who joined us in running, with a few other people walking.

“We toured Alan’s house, his bench and then we all went to The Tollemache Inn.

“Everyone was exceptionally generous. We were absolutely amazed at how generous people were.

Some of the runners being guided.

“I think it was a win win for everyone. It was a win for people remembering Alan and it was nice for us to be out with the runners in the community and raise awareness of the organisation.”

Luann and Blake Hutchinson, who run Wyndham Park Runners and Walkers, also congratulated those who took part on the night.

Some of the blind runners that took part.

Blake said: “Well done everyone, what a great turnout for our charity run in memory of Alan.

“Great effort everyone and [it] was so nice to catch up over a drink and remember Alan.”

Luann also said that the event went “really well” and it was a “great night in memory of Alan”.

Alan was a long-standing member of both groups.

In 2020, friends and family lined the streets of Grantham during his funeral to pay respect to him.