A charity running event will be held in memory of a former member who died in 2020.

The Wyndham Park Runners and Walkers and Belvoir Triathlon Club will be holding the run on Wednesday, January 10, to raise money for Tri4Vi, a voluntary group in Grantham that helps visually impaired people run, swim and cycle.

The run will be in memory of Alan Heathershaw, a former member of both groups, who died from Covid in 2020 aged 57.

Alan Heathershaw sadly died from Covid in 2020, aged 57.

Those taking part will run past Alan’s home and his memorial bench in Wyndham Park.

Paul Davidson, representing Tri4Vi and a close friend of Alan’s, said: “Me and Alan joined Belvoir Triathlon Club on the same day.

“We were a little like blood brothers, both newbies and both testing the waters.

Get the latest news to your inbox by signing up for The Briefing

“We bonded and we started our triathlon journey together. We also played chess together.

“This will be an extra thing to keep his memory alive.”

Alan was a long-standing member of both groups.

In 2020, friends and family lined the streets of Grantham during his funeral to pay respect to him.

The unveiling of Alan's bench in Wyndham Park in 2021.

Sporting events were also held to celebrate his life, including an 18km bike ride, 5km walk and 5km run.

Luann Hutchinson, who runs the Wyndham Park group with her husband, said: “He was a member of the group for 20 years.

“It [the run] is to keep his legacy going and it’s like he is alive with us.

“It’s a great cause to raise money for and if Alan was here, he would have been there and very proud to be part of it.

“It will help many people.”

The run will begin at The Tollemache Inn, in St Peter’s Hill, from 5.45pm for walkers and 6pm for runners.

Donations will also be collected at The Tollemache Inn.

People taking part can also meet up in the pub afterwards to share stories of Alan.

Tri4Vi is looking for volunteers to join the group. Anyone interested can contact Paul by email at tri4vi@gmail.com.